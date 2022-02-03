2024 TE Luca Puccinelli on Wisconsin's radar
During the in-person evaluation period in January, Paul Chryst made a stop at Benedictine School in Virginia to check on four-star junior Joel Starlings.
While at the school, Wisconsin's head coach also inquired about Luca Puccinelli, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end in the sophomore class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news