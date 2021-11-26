2024 RB Terrance Shelton Jr. saw plenty of Camp Randall last week
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Terrance Shelton Jr. saw plenty of Camp Randall Stadium last week.
The sophomore running back helped Franklin capture a Division 1 state title on Friday evening. The following day, the 6-foot, 185-pound prospect returned to campus as recruiting guest for Wisconsin's home finale against Nebraska.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news