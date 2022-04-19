2024 RB Jaydon Wright see a potential fit at Wisconsin during visit
At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Jaydon Wright could project to tailback or even fullback at the next level.
Wisconsin, which hosted the sophomore from Bishop McNamara in Illinois on Saturday, has had a great deal of success with players at both backfield positions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news