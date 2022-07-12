2024 PG Daniel Freitag reflects on second camp at Wisconsin

A four-star basketball prospect out of Jefferson High School in Minnesota, Freitag holds scholarship offers in both hoops and the gridiron, and he utilizes both skill sets while competing. As a sophomore, he averaged 26.7 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game on 53 percent shooting.

Very few athletes get recruited to play a Division 1 sport, let alone two at the same time. But for Daniel Freitag , it's all he knows while dominating on the basketball court and football field.

“I see myself being kind of a jump ball specialist because of the hops I get from basketball and stuff like that,” Freitag told BadgerBlitz.com. “For football, just like the toughness that I have on the field it translates to the court. I see myself getting fouled quite a bit because I’m not shying away from contact or anything like that.

"I think I balance the two pretty well and I’m not ready to make a decision on which sport to play in college, though.”

Wisconsin offered the rising junior just over one year ago at its annual advanced camp. After attending that event for the second consecutive year back June, Freitag enjoyed his conversations with the coaching staff and overall experience.

“It was great and it was my second time at the camp. I got offered the first time I went and that was huge,” Freitag said. “And then I knew what to expect going into it since I had already been there, but it was very nice. I got to talk to the coaches a lot more now that they offered and they know who I am, which was really nice.

“I really enjoyed the coaching staff, and I enjoyed it a ton just being able to hang out with them and spend some time with them just one-on-one, stuff like that. So it was amazing.”

Head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft have been the lead recruiting contacts for Fretiag, who also lists offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. The 2024 prospect has enjoyed the space the coaching staff provides him. But when conversations are to be had, “it’s super cool,” according to Freitag.

“I’d between Coach Gard and Coach Krabbenhoft, t’s great. It’s decently distant - we aren’t on the phone every single day,” Freitag said. “But when we are, it's super cool. I think we are pretty close us three, and I have a nice relationship with Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss. I have a great relationship with those four, and I think we’ve gotten really close in the past year. It was recently like a year ago and four days that I got the offer, it’s just been great with those four.

“I’m taking note of everything they are doing now, although I do know I might be some time away from a commitment. I don’t know if I’m ready for that yet, so I haven’t really put insane thought into it. Although, of course, I’m taking notes of who’s doing what. Wisconsin’s been great, though.”

An official visit to Baylor is up next for the 6-foot-3 and 175-pound point guard on Aug. 5, but he plans on making a trip down to Madison this fall for a football game.

“I have an official at Baylor scheduled for the 5th of August, but we’ve talked about getting back to Wisconsin," he said. "I think it will probably be for like a football game.”