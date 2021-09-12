2024 PF Cooper Koch: Wisconsin is 'definitely one of my top schools'
Dean Oliver and JR Koch were teammates at Iowa in the late 1990s.
Roughly 20 years later, Oliver, now an assistant coach at Wisconsin, is recruiting Koch's son, Cooper Koch, a power forward in the 2024 class.
"Coach Oliver is my lead contact from Wisconsin," Cooper Koch told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've actually known him for a while because him and my dad played back in the day at Iowa. He's a great guy."
