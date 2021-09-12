Dean Oliver and JR Koch were teammates at Iowa in the late 1990s.

Roughly 20 years later, Oliver, now an assistant coach at Wisconsin, is recruiting Koch's son, Cooper Koch, a power forward in the 2024 class.

"Coach Oliver is my lead contact from Wisconsin," Cooper Koch told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've actually known him for a while because him and my dad played back in the day at Iowa. He's a great guy."