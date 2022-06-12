2024 OL Ian Moore has 'an amazing experience' at Wisconsin
Rising junior offensive tackle Ian Moore made his first trip up to Wisconsin over the weekend. Moore, who lists offers from UW, Boston College, Duke, Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue and North Carolina, among others, enjoyed his time on campus Saturday afternoon.
It was another weekend of official visits for the Badgers, so Moore was able to connect with other recruits while touring the campus for the first time.
