2024 ILB Brock Arndt building a relationship with the Badgers
Brock Arndt finished third at 195 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 field this summer.
And though he'll likely have collegiate options in that sport, the Wisconsin football program is showing early interest in the 6-foot-2, 215-pound projected linebacker from Appleton North High School. Arndt visited for the Badgers' final spring camp practice last month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news