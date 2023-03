During his prep career in Ohio, Luke Fickell was a three-time undefeated state wrestling champion at DeSales High School.

Saturday, Wisconsin's head coach was able to connect with Dillan Johnson, who boasts a 104-0 career record on the mat as the No. 1 high school heavyweight in the country. That conversation produced an offer for the 6-foot-2, 285-pound junior during an unofficial visit with the Badgers.