This past weekend, Wisconsin officially hosted Daniel Jacobsen, a 7-foot-2, 225-pound big man from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

A lot has changed in his recruitment since the Badgers offered a scholarship during an unofficial back in August. Jacobsen, who grew up just outside of Madison in Mt. Horeb, recently reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class. He is also closing in on a final decision.