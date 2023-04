It's rare to find taller cornerbacks who project as Power 5 prospects. Just look at Wisconsin's spring roster, which features just two players at the position - Alexander Smith and Avyonne Jones - listed above 5-foot-10.

But the current staff at UW signed Amare Snowden, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior in the 2023 class. And in the following cycle, the Badgers recently hosted Lloyd Irvin III, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back from Maryland.