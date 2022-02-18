The week of January 24 certainly expanded the recruiting opportunities for 2024 cornerback Braydon Lee. The 6-foot-1, 162-pound prospect tweeted several offers from UConn, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Liberty, Wisconsin and Duke.

Lee recalled the day Wisconsin presented its opportunity to play Big Ten football. Hours earlier, he picked up a scholarship from the Flames and spoke with Michigan State later on. He made contact with UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat via phone about a half hour after the chat with the Spartans.

"We had a great conversation," Lee told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday. "We were talking about the Wisconsin program, and some of his background, how he played in the NFL, his resume and how he trains defensive backs, and the type of defense they run at Wisconsin. I mean, the numbers show they had the best defense in the entire college football last year. He's definitely doing a great job over there.

"So he gave me a good background about Wisconsin, and we had a good one-on-one personal talk. He seemed like a great guy, and eventually at the end of the call, he said those words that he would like to give me a scholarship to Wisconsin, and that was that.”