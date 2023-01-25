A source close to the program indicated Wisconsin elected to go in a different direction after the three-star prospect's unofficial visit last weekend.

Austin Alexander , who jumped on an offer from then-head coach Jim Leonhard and the Badgers in late October, announced his decision to decommitment on Wednesday.

Wisconsin's first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class is back on the market.

A 6-foot-1, 165-pound projected cornerback, Alexander is coming off a leg injury that occurred at the end of his junior season at Marian Catholic in Illinois. He had 49 tackles and seven interceptions in six games in 2022.

"His ball skills and his speed stand out," Marian Catholic head coach Nick Lopez told BadgerBlitz.com at the time of Alexander's commitment. "He's playing the defensive back position like a wide receiver. He's getting underneath routes, he's jumping routes before the receivers and the guy just makes plays all over the field.

"He flies around and he's not afraid to get his head in there and make plays. That stands out as a cornerback and that's who he is. I think he's just scratching the surface in terms of his ability."

After his commitment to UW, Alexander picked up offers from Nebraska, Northern Illinois and USC and Iowa State. The scholarship from the Cyclones came from former Wisconsin assistant coach Hank Poteat.

"There are a few schools that have tried to keep in touch," Alexander told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week. "But now that I've visited Wisconsin and I've seen the coaches and the vision, I pretty much shut it down. We'll see how things play out but I am fully committed to Wisconsin."

Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer is now Wisconsin's only commitment in the 2024 class.

In the current cycle, the Badgers have sent out recent offers to projected cornerbacks Ify Obidegwu, Miles Lockhart, Jeremiah Newcombe, Jon Mitchell and A. Belgrave-Shorter, among others.