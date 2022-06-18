2024 ATH KJ Parker talks camp offer, future with the Badgers

The interest started towards the end of the school year, but after he participated in camp, Parker solidified his talents in front of the Badgers coaching staff.

“It started towards the end of the school year. I don’t remember exactly what month but they’ve been interested in me,” Parker told BadgerBlitz.com. “I've talked to them twice throughout the year, and they gave me their card and asked me to come to their camps. So me and the team went down there to go to their camp, but they’ve been interested in me for a little over four months, I think.

“It’s all film and then camp, so those two things. I went to the (camp) one on the 13th. It was pretty fun, we practiced on their soccer field and I went down there with my team, so it was a pretty enjoyable time down there, too.”

Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted have all been involved with Parker, with both defensive back and wide receiver on the table for the three-star prospect. The Badgers like the tempo and pace in which he plays at both positions.

“It was three coaches, Coach Engram, Coach Leonhard and Coach Alvis. It was really great working with them,” Parker said. “I was mostly working with Coach Leonhard because he was the defensive back coach. I was also working with Coach Alvis because he was the wide receiver coach. I was talking to Coach Leonhard about coming down there, then I was with Coach Alvis most of the time. So a little bit split up. I don’t know as of right now. I’m pretty sure defensive back, but I always go there for wide receiver because that’s my first position that I play. I always do both when I go to camps.”

“What they mostly like about me for defense, they like how patient I am and how I control the tempo of the wide receiver, and how like smooth it is when I’m on defense. And they offense I have a really good powerful drive, and I’m really good at my own pace and working hard when it comes to the routes.”

Parker also lists offers from Iowa State and Iowa. Although it’s very early in the recruiting process, Wisconsin may have a leg up on the competition due to the commitment from 2022 safety Justin Taylor. Growing up together in Illinois, Parker and Taylor’s friendship makes the Badgers a legit threat.

“I do have an interest, but I don’t know too much about the Badgers. But I have interest because one of my friends that I grew up with committed there, Justin Taylor,” Parker said. “So it would be a really good interest to like see what Wisconsin’s about.

“My other two offers are Iowa State and Iowa. I haven’t really given any interest to anybody right now because I’m still kind of young, so I’m still deciding on where I want to be.”

Parker went on a visit to Iowa State back in January, and he noted the educational support stood out during his time there. But when it comes to his final decision, campus and team fit will be major factors.

“When I went to Iowa State, one thing that did stand out, I just like their educational program and how much they’ll assist you during the season,” Parker said. “A lot of football players only want to focus on football and that’s it, but they help you a lot, they tutor you, and they give you a chance to keep competing so your grades won’t drop. So that’s something that stood out to me from Iowa State, how much they will assist you, how much they will help you to actually get better.

“Do I like the campus, do I fit in with the team and who’s willing to give me the most money to get a chance to play at the next level? I just want to be able to get a chance and show my talents and show who I am.”