Ty Perkins' recruiting journey continues to heat up heading into the spring. The 2023 wide receiver entered the new year with two offers from MAC programs Kent State and Eastern Michigan. That more than doubled by the beginning of the month after as he earned opportunities from Toledo on Jan. 23 and Akron on Jan. 27. The standout form Ohio announced his first from a Power Five school in Virginia Tech on Feb. 3.

A few of those programs are showing the most interest at the moment, according to Perkins.

“Kent State showed a lot of interest really," Perkins told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday. "When I went up there for junior day, it was something else. But Eastern Michigan just lost their wide receivers coach, and I was pretty close to him. We texted a lot, but I still contact some of their coaches, and I just messaged Toledo’s coach today. Me and him were messaging each other. Virginia Tech, I messaged them a couple times these last few weeks.”