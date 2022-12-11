When Cole LaCrue committed to the Badgers on Nov. 7, Wisconsin's interim head coach was Jim Leonhard, with Bobby Engram serving as the offensive coordinator.

Fast-forward just over one month, Luke Fickell and Phil Longo, respectively, occupy those positions. But LaCrue, who recently wrapped up his official visit to UW this weekend, remains just as excited to get his college career started in Madison.

"Coach Fickell said it’s going to be Coach Longo's Air Raid offense with a little Wisconsin twist," LaCrue told BadgerBlitz.com. "But it’s time to move on to a new era. It was good to get all that feedback from them."