Junior tight end Sam Peters took his first visit to Wisconsin this past weekend.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect from Maple Grove High School in Minnesota, Peters was on campus for the Badgers' 35-28 win over Nebraska.

"The visit went great and I loved the atmosphere at Camp Randall," Peters told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to see the weight room and some of the other facilities, which were really nice. I got to spend some time with Coach (Mickey) Turner and some of the other coaches, and I felt a good connection with all of them.