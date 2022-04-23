2023 TE Sam Peters could be closing in on Power 5 offers
Sam Peters, who currently lists double-digit scholarship offers, feels he's close to earning his first from a Power 5 school.
Wisconsin, which hosted the junior tight end on Friday, is one of a handful of programs keeping close tabs on Peters this spring.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news