Cameron Edge already holds over a dozen offers not even one game into his sophomore season that starts next month. The recruiting journey of the 2023 quarterback from Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholilc has progressed early on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being in a good program, you get put out there, but I think the big thing that helps out is the fact that I did play as a freshman and there is film out there,” Edge told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday evening. “I put a lot of workout videos out in the summer, so I think recruiting for not playing a sophomore season yet is beyond what it should be. I think after sophomore season, it'll take off even further from that.”