Crossing state borders, prep offensive lineman Peyton Lange drove down to Madison to participate in Wisconsin's camp earlier this week. In the process, he also was able to catch up with an old teammate in current Badger Kaden Johnson.

Lange, a 2023 prospect who plays for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., enjoyed his time during the session.

“I feel like it was a really well put together camp," Lange told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday. "I feel like I performed well, and I kind of left my imprint on the o-line coach. It was really fun.

"I had a great experience, and the drills and everything, they helped me refresh my mind on some new things. I even learned a couple things and implemented that into what I was doing at the camp, and it just really helped me.”