Kael Miedema trekked out to the Midwest last weekend to take in Wisconsin's Junior Day. The journey to Madison was, in fact, the farthest east the 2023 offensive lineman has traveled, according to the Sioux Falls, S.D., native. He came away with positive sentiments after the visit.

“I thought it was great," Miedema told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday about his experience. "I really like the coach's approach to football. I've been to so many schools where they just kind of focus on clout and the people seeing you aspect, but Wisconsin's all about, ‘We're just out there to play football.'

"Wisconsin is a beautiful place. I didn't really get to see it at night when I drove up there, but driving home, seeing the drive along the lake, it was beautiful.”