After time spent in Madison this weekend, Wisconsin left such an impression on 2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker that he will return this summer.

Crocker told BadgerBlitz.com on late Sunday afternoon that UW and Michigan State will receive official visits, though precise dates are not yet set. Homing in on his time with the Badgers on Saturday, the four-star prospect's experience included a good amount of attention from their staff.

“I got to spend pretty much the whole day with coach (Bob) Bostad and coach (Mickey) Turner, and (player personnel assistant Billy) Lewis, and it was just great to spend time with them," Crocker said. "Clearly being one of their big guys on that day, it was kind of just like being one of the linemen. It was pretty exclusive."