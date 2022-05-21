2023 in-state RB Nate White will stay home and play for the Badgers

On Saturday, the 6-foot, 175-pound junior from Rufus King High School became commit No. 6 for the Badgers in the 2023 class.

This spring, Nate White became the first - and still only - in-state prospect in the 2023 class to pick up an offer from Wisconsin.

A three-star prospect, White chose UW over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan.

As a junior, White rushed for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He has been clocked as low as 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

"Right now they're talking about me coming up and playing running back for them," White told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "I know they have had really strong tailbacks come through there and they think I can fit in that type of offense.

"It feels great to pick up that offer. Everyone here is always talking about Wisconsin, so I think it would be great to play there. Being in Wisconsin, you can't really get away from being a fan of them."

White is the second projected running back Wisconsin has landed in this cycle, along with four-star Jaquez Keyes from Ohio.