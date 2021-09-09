2023 in-state QB Jerry Kaminski takes in Wisconsin's season opener

"Being in Madison for a game is unlike any other place," Kaminski told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was crazy walking to the stadium hours before the game and seeing how many people were out there. The visit was great - it was awesome to be on the field before the game and the energy before and during the game was crazy.

"The outcome obviously wasn’t what we were hoping for but I still had a great time and really enjoyed being there, especially for a big game like that."

Kaminski, who has helped the Cardinals to a 3-0 record this season, was able to speak briefly with members of the coaching staff during his visit. He also camped with the Badgers this summer, where he performed in front of staff member Bob Dunn.

"I got to talk with Coach (Eric) Johnson, Coach (Bob) Bostad and Coach (Mickey) Turner a little bit before the game," Kaminski said. "It was really just catching up and talking about how the season has been going. We didn’t have much time because it was pre-game, but it was good to be able to talk when we did.

"At camp this past year Coach Dunn told me he really likes me and to just stay patient and focus on myself and not what attention they get. This junior year film will be big for my recruiting."

Still in search of his first offer, Kaminski has been hearing from a handful of schools across the Midwest.

"The schools I’ve been in the most contact with would be Wisconsin, Nebraska, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and North Dakota," Kaminski said. "I’ll be at NIU this weekend for the game against Wyoming and then Iowa invited me down for a game. I still need to figure out what date I’ll go and still have to figure out where else I’ll go and when.

"With Nebraska, I’ve been talking to Sean Dillon a good amount and he’s really just been saying he’s exited and has been liking my film and to stay in touch. I feel that me and him are building a good relationship right now."

In the 2023 class, the Badgers have sent out offers to projected quarterback Brayden Dorman and Avery Johnson.