2023 in-state LB Zander Rockow looking for his first offer this summer

That will likely change this summer, however, as athletes from inside the state begin to camp at schools across the Midwest. A good candidate to become offer No. 1 is Zander Rockow , a sophomore linebacker who currently has four camp stops lined up next month.

A player from Wisconsin's 2023 in-state class has yet to pick up a scholarship offer during the recruiting process.

"So far I have Minnesota on June 2, Wisconsin on June 3, Iowa on June 6 and Iowa State on June 9," Rockow told BadgerBlitz.com. "I'm hoping these camps show what I can do and open a few eyes, but I'd also love to get an offer this summer. It sounds like it could be coming my way pretty soon."

Rockow, a 6-foot-1, 221-pound standout from Regis High School, has been in early talks with a handful of schools.

"Definitely Wyoming with Coach (Tim) Polasek," Rockow said. "Iowa is also there. They've talked to my coaches a few times and I had a call with them last week about camps and getting down there for a visit. Same thing with Central Michigan.

"I've heard Iowa has a great great program with great coaches. I'm really interested in them and I want to get down there and see what it's all about."

The Badgers, led by in-state recruiter Chris Haering, are eager to see Rockow, who rushed 41 times for 452 yards with eight touchdowns in just five games last fall, inside Camp Randall Stadium.

"Wisconsin has called my coach a couple times and they have been in contact with him," Rockow said. "Coach Haering said that they really liked what they saw on film and that I'd be a great candidate to get down there to get to know me a little better.

"Most definitely I'm interested in Wisconsin. Getting a chance to play for Wisconsin has always been a big dream for me."

Rockow's future position in college is likely inside linebacker, though he's versatile enough to move around, if needed.

"Schools are talking about inside linebacker because of my height," Rockow said. "They also said if I can show my quickness I could play an outside linebacker/hybrid type of position. The fastest [40-yard dash] I've run is a 4.52 (seconds), but I've been around a 4.53 or 4.54 pretty consistently."