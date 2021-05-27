2023 guard Finley Bizjack has Wisconsin on his summer visit list

After a long career in the NBA, the former Big Ten Player of the Year may be able to dish out one more to his former program. Harris has put in a good word to head coach Greg Gard on behalf of Finley Bizjack , a combo guard from Bryson Nelson High School in Texas.

Devin Harris racked up 295 assists during his three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2001 to 2004.

"I'm family friends with Devin Harris and I've got to train with him a lot," Bizjack told BadgerBlitz.com. "He took me under his wing and really helped me a lot. He helped get me in contact with Wisconsin.

"You can tell he loves Wisconsin and the experience he had there."

Bizjack, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound sophomore, plans to visit Madison this summer, in addition to two other schools.

"Right now I'm hearing from TCU, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Stanford and Oral Roberts," Bizjack said. "I plan to visit Wisconsin, Stanford and Texas Tech this summer but I don't have exact dates just yet."

Assistant coach Dean Oliver is serving as the lead contact for Bizjack, who plays for Southern Assault on the AAU circuit.

"I know Wisconsin is interested in me," Bizjack said. "They like how I play and think I could be a good fit for their system. I have interest in Wisconsin but I don't know too much about them right now.

"With Stanford, I think they have a good program and there are some players who I know that went there. They said that they really enjoy the program and like what they've experienced there. Academics are really important for me because one day the ball is going to stop bouncing."

Bizjack is excited about the opportunity to potentially play in front of college coaches and add to his offer sheet this summer.

"So far the AUU season has been great," Bizjack said. "I have great coaches and a lot of big opportunities ahead of me. I think I'll be able to accomplish a lot this summer.

"I think that I can adjust to any program and any play style, whether it's fast or slow. I can still play my game freely and get after it. I think of myself as a point guard but I can also play shooting guard and score at that position as well."

From Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy:

"Bizjack turned in one of the weekend’s most impressive performances by a sophomore and certainly has the look of a top-100 prospect. Playing against a talented Texas Impact squad on Sunday, the Dallas-area combo guard poured in 24 points and doled out a handful of impressive assists in a comfortable win. Bizajack is known for his scoring but he did some impressive work on the glass over the weekend as well. He currently holds offers from Stanford, DePaul and TCU. Wisconsin is also in contact and is seriously mulling making things official."