2023 DL Tyler Gant earns an offer from Wisconsin during camp
First-year defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has been in contact with Tyler Gant for much of the spring.
After a quick visit to see the facilities and a strong camp performance on Monday, the Badgers offered the 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore defensive lineman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news