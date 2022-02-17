2023 ATH Kaleb Black on Wisconsin interest, future Junior Day visit
Wisconsin offered Houston native Kaleb Black last spring, and now the 2023 athlete is set to check out the program in-person shortly.
Black, who plays for Klein Oak High School in Texas, acknowledged he is expected to visit Madison soon, and the Badgers checked in with him a while back.
"I'm supposed to be going to their Junior Day on one of these weekends coming up soon," Black told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday night. "But they did come to my school a while back, like a couple of weeks ago, and me and a coach talked, but our relationship has grown. I've been talking to coach [Alvis] Whitted on the phone.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news