Wisconsin offered Houston native Kaleb Black last spring, and now the 2023 athlete is set to check out the program in-person shortly.

Black, who plays for Klein Oak High School in Texas, acknowledged he is expected to visit Madison soon, and the Badgers checked in with him a while back.

"I'm supposed to be going to their Junior Day on one of these weekends coming up soon," Black told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday night. "But they did come to my school a while back, like a couple of weeks ago, and me and a coach talked, but our relationship has grown. I've been talking to coach [Alvis] Whitted on the phone.”