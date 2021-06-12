Already with two camps in the books, 2022 recruit Alex Gonzalez made a trip north to the Badger State earlier this week. The Lehigh Acres, Fla., product looked to impress the Wisconsin coaching staff on both sides of the ball.

“Actually, it was amazing," Gonzalez told BadgerBlitz.com about UW's camp on Thursday. "That was like one of the best run camps I've ever been in, to be honest with you. I was at FSU actually the day before, and it was a mega camp. It was just really nuts. But like compared to Wisconsin, it was amazing.

"A lot of one-on-one access to the coaches. I learned a lot of things. I was both playing the wide receiver and defensive back positions, so I learned a lot of things from the coaches up there. It was just overall a great experience.”