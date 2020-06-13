News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-13 10:34:49 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 TE Micah Riley "shocked" by Wisconsin offer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

When Micah Riley was told he needed to get in contact with the Wisconsin coaching staff on Thursday, the rising junior thought it would be the first step in building a relationship with the Badgers.

That proved to be the case, but assistant coach Mickey Turner also started the recruiting process with a scholarship offer to play for UW.

2022 tight end Micah Riley was offered by Wisconsin on Thursday.
2022 tight end Micah Riley was offered by Wisconsin on Thursday. (Nate Clouse)
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}