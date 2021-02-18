2022 TE Brody Foley's versatility leads to an offer from Wisconsin
Brody Foley got his first look at the University of Wisconsin during a camp stop in Madison a few summers ago.
Roughly two years, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end now has a scholarship offer from the Badgers.
"It's a great school and, of course, it's a great football program," Foley told BadgerBlitz.com. "They were already real high on my list. I went to their camp my freshman year and I loved it.
"I never thought I would be offered by them, so that scholarship is awesome. I'm definitely considering going to Wisconsin."
