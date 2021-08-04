Prior to the July evaluation period, Connor Essegian's scholarship list included offers from multiple mid-major programs.

But after getting a chance to play in front of college coaches last month, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard from Central Noble High School in Indiana is now a priority for a handful of high-major schools.

"It's definitely taken a turn for the best this summer," Essegian told BadgerBlitz.com. "Playing with Indiana Elite has definitely helped my recruiting, especially with the exposure part. So it's picked up a lot recently and it's been exciting."