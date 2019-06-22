2022 QB Devin Brown visits, camps at Wisconsin
The first helmet Devin Brown wore in a football game had a Badgers decal on the side, something the 2022 quarterback noted after Wisconsin became the first school to offer in May.
Could the same mascot return at the college level for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore?
"My first football team was called the Badgers, so that Badger name really means a lot to me," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "It''s been great with Wisconsin. It's indescribable what an honor it is to have an offer from the Badgers.
"It's such a great school."
The first helmet I ever put on was a Badger helmet. So amazing that I was just offered by the Wisconsin Badgers! I’m speechless, humbled and amazed. Thank you @CoachBudmayr so much! pic.twitter.com/brbmFwiZfr— Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) May 22, 2019
