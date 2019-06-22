The first helmet Devin Brown wore in a football game had a Badgers decal on the side, something the 2022 quarterback noted after Wisconsin became the first school to offer in May.

Could the same mascot return at the college level for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore?

"My first football team was called the Badgers, so that Badger name really means a lot to me," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "It''s been great with Wisconsin. It's indescribable what an honor it is to have an offer from the Badgers.

"It's such a great school."