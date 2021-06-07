Sun Prairie standout Isaac Hamm was excited to get on campus for his official visit with Wisconsin last weekend. Based off of his feelings a day after its conclusion, the experience did not disappoint.

"When I tell you that I was not let down, I was not whatsoever," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday afternoon. "Just the people, the places going to tour all the facilities, meeting some of the new coaches on the coaching staff that I hadn't before. I mean, it was all amazing. I just loved being down there. It was quite the visit. It was amazing.”