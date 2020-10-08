"I believe wrestling makes me a sure tackler - I wrap up every time," Weightman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I believe it gives you mental toughness - it gives you a different type of toughness and mindset.

But the ceiling for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior from Belle Vernon High School is likely highest in football, where a number of programs are evaluating the standout linebacker.

Cole Weightman , who finished with a 31-4 record on the map as a sophomore with section and WPIAL Class AAA titles, is one of the better wrestlers in the state of Pennsylavnia.

"Right now I'm hearing the most from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Kent State and Akron. I hear a lot of different scenarios for offers. I was told they have a scholarship waiting for me, but I'm not sure if that's an offer. They said they love everything about me and my play."

Weightman, who had 98 tackles, four sacks and one interception last fall, has also been in contact with assistant coach Joe Rudolph and the Badgers.

"The feedback has been really good," Weightman said. "Coach Rudolph is the coach that has been contacting me. The first day they were allowed to text he reached out to me and said he was excited to be recruiting me. He said he liked my physicality, speed and my nose for the ball to make big plays. Since then he texts me every Friday afternoon to wish me luck for the games. He liked the three games of film that I had sent him and said to keep working hard and get better every day.

"Wisconsin is a program that has a great reputation and they play in one of the best conferences in the NCAA. The Big Ten is the kind of football that a linebacker wants to play. Wisconsin is a place that I would love to call home."

Through three games this season, Weightman has 63 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. College coaches are intrigued by his versatility.

"Coaches like my physicality and instincts, especially inside the box," Weightman said. "They told me that my reads are very fast and I get to where I'm supposed to be. They feel I'm very versatile. And being 6-foot-4 and having the frame and speed to be able to put size on and possibly be able to play from the outside as a linebacker or a speed-rush defensive end.

"The most important thing for me is the fit. Making sure education is important, making sure the coaching staff will continue to be there and getting better and willing to push me to my fullest potential."

Belle Vernon is off to a 3-1 start this season.

"I think it's going pretty well so far," Weightman said. "We played three of the top five teams in 4A and our only loss (Thomas Jefferson) was to last year's state champs. It was 21 to 21 at halftime and we're going to see them again at regionals."