An all-state selection in the state of Indiana as a freshman and sophomore, Hunter Whitenack spent the off-season transforming his body.

"I was 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds and right now I'm 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds," Whitenack told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was way too slow and needed to improve, so I lost a bunch of weight and also grew a little taller.

"Right now we're having a season, so my top goal is to win a state championship. I want to get all-state again and be the best offensive lineman in the state. I've worked really hard in the off-season in order to have a great junior season."