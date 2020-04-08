2022 LB Langston Latham hearing from heavyweights in college football
Langston Latham, an in-state sophomore from Waukesha Catholic Memorial, is hearing from two of the elite programs in college football early on in his recruitment.
"The schools I have been in contact with the most have been LSU and Ohio State," Latham told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's definitely surprising to hear from two schools like that right now. A lot of this has come as a surprise but I’m humbled by it."
