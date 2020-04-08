News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 07:23:25 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 LB Langston Latham hearing from heavyweights in college football

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Langston Latham, an in-state sophomore from Waukesha Catholic Memorial, is hearing from two of the elite programs in college football early on in his recruitment.

"The schools I have been in contact with the most have been LSU and Ohio State," Latham told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's definitely surprising to hear from two schools like that right now. A lot of this has come as a surprise but I’m humbled by it."

2022 in-state linebacker Langston Latham has been in close contact with Ohio State and LSU.
2022 in-state linebacker Langston Latham has been in close contact with Ohio State and LSU.
Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}