{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 06:06:20 -0600') }}

2022 in-state safety Braelon Allen feels he's close to an offer from UW

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After visiting for Wisconsin's win over Iowa this past weekend, Braelon Allen feels that he's inching closer to an offer from the Badgers.

The in-state sophomore was on campus for UW's 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

