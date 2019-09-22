After they extended a scholarship to Carson Hinzman (St. Croix Central) at camp this summer, the Badgers followed suit with Joe Brunner , a 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle during his visit Saturday for UW's win over Michigan.

Wisconsin has now put out two early offers to in-state offensive linemen in the 2022 class.

"The visit was great," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "After a quick meal we heard from Chris McIntosh about his Wisconsin experience and watched a promotional video. Then we headed down to the field to watch warm-ups, and then into the recruit section for the game.

"The atmosphere was amazing. There’s nothing like Camp Randall."

Brunner, who has started since his freshman season at Whitefish Bay High School and camped with the Badgers in June, was offered by offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

"Coach Rudolph asked how I liked it in Madison and what I thought of it," Brunner said. "Then he said he loved how I’ve been playing this year so far and said they would like to offer me a scholarship.

"It’s an unbelievable honor to be offered by not only my home-state team, but also one of the top teams in the country."

Wisconsin joined Iowa and Northern Illinois on Brunner's early scholarship list.

"I'm hoping to get to a game at Iowa and my brother's (Thomas Brunner) at NIU, so I'll be visiting there also," Brunner said. "If you have an opportunity at a school like Wisconsin, it has to be in the conversation, especially being an offensive lineman."