But Chad Schuster , a 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle from in the 2022 class, is also on the recruiting radar for a handful of schools across the Midwest. Tuesday, the standout from Franklin High School picked up his first offer from Central Michigan.

Wisconsin's three nationally ranked offensive linemen - Joe Brunner , Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth - have garnered plenty of well-deserved attention this off-season.

"It felt great," Schuster told BadgerBlitz.com. "I wasn’t expecting an offer that quick into the period where we can talk to coaches, so it was really out of the blue. I think that made it a little more exciting.

"They said they really liked my film I had on my Hudl highlights and said I had good mobility."

Schuster, an all-conference pick last fall, was supposed to visit Wisconsin in March before campuses were shut down due to COVID-19. The Badgers recruiting staff made contact this week.

"I haven’t had any conversations with them (UW) yet," Schuster said. "But I’ve received a letter with some information about the school and program, along with the graphic I posted on my Twitter. But no conversations yet.

"I’ve grown up watching all the Badger games every Saturday. My whole family loves the Badgers."

More offers will likely be on the way once coaches are able to see Schuster's first few games on tape.

"I’ve been hearing from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, South Dakota, North Dakota, Princeton and Illinois State," Schuster said. "As of now I don’t know who could be next to offer, but I’ve been talking to South Dakota a little more and Syracuse a little bit."

The Badgers currently have a commitment from four-star safety Braelon Allen in the 2022 class.