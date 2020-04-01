2022 in-state LB Jayden Montgomery focused on what he can control
When asked how he is dealing with cancelled recruiting visits and missed opportunities to connect with college coaches due to COVID-19, Jayden Montgomery had a mature answer for a sophomore in high school.
"Honestly, I'm just focusing on what I can control," Montgomery told BadgerBlitz.com. "I'm getting a lot of good work in with track and lifting. I'm also focusing on being at my best for upcoming camps and the 2020 season."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news