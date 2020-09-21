The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior defensive end from Kettle Moraine High School has heard from a number of different schools, including Wisconsin.

Recruiting has started to pick up for in-state defensive end Nate Genzel since the Sept. 1 contact period for college coaches.

"Before schools were able to talk to me I was on Northwestern and Wisconsin’s radar," Genzel told BadgerBlitz.com. "After Sept. 1, Wisconsin has continued showing interest. Miami of Ohio has also been showing interest, along with Illinois State, Duke, Columbia, Yale and Western Illinois.

"Wisconsin, Miami of Ohio and others have been tracking me since the winter, and Northwestern has pulled my transcripts. Northern Illinois also visited me in the weight room during the evaluation period."

Genzel, who had 12 tackles and one sack as a sophomore, planned to see two Big Ten schools this past spring before campuses were shut down by COVID-19.

"I was invited to Wisconsin and Northwestern for a spring practice, but they were canceled," Genzel, who is also a standout lacrosse player, said. " I am very interested in Wisconsin - J.J. Watt was my idol."

Kettle Moraine, which produced current UW freshman offensive tackle Trey Wedig, kicks off its 2020 season Friday evening against Waukesha West.

"My goal is to be an all-conference player on the defensive line, at least, and my stretch goal is all-state," Genzel said. "Based on seven games this fall, I want to get at least 10 sacks and three or four takeaways. I'd also like to earn multiple offers after I send out my junior film at the end of the season, along with invites to the best camps next summer."

In the 2022 in-state class, the Badgers have already offered Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Jerry Cross (committed to Penn State) and Isaac Hamm.