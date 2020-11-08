One athlete on that list is Northview High School guard Kyler Vanderjagt , who has been in recent contact with UW. The Michigan native spoke to BadgerBlitz.com about the recruiting process, his meeting with Gard and other programs that are showing interest in his talent.

While the main focus for Greg Gard and the Wisconsin coaching staff is the upcoming college basketball season, the Badgers are still active on the recruiting front, specifically with prospects in the 2022 class.

“I was really honored that the coaching staff contacted me,” Vanderjagt told BadgerBlitz.com. “It meant a lot to me and proved that my hard work on and off the court was paying off. It was really a great feeling to hear from a great school with a very tough and competitive program.”

As a sophomore, Vanderjagt averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is also the Wildcats' starting quarterback, a quality Gard coveted in current players D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis.

"He (Gard) introduced himself and talked about the Badger program and the school as well," Vanderjagt said. "He asked how I was doing and how school was going.

“I always knew Wisconsin was a great school and that they had a really good program."

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard, Vanderjagt currently lists offers from Denver, Rice, Toledo and Western Michigan. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Xavier, Butler, Princeton and Davidson are also showing interest at this point.

“When things open up after the recruiting deadline, I am hoping to go on visits to pretty much all the schools who have offered me and the ones who have shown high interest. It's going to be a busy schedule but it will be great.”

In the 2022 recruiting class, Wisconsin has known offers out to Braden Huff (Glen Ellyn, IL), Isaac Traudt (Grand Island, NE), Joe Hurlburt (Enderlin, ND), Trejuan Holloman (St. Paul, MN), Jaden Schutt (Yorkville, IL) and Camden Heide (Wayzata, MN).