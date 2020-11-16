In midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, four-star lineman Carson Hinzman finds himself still playing high school football while also continuing his recruiting process. In a year where some seasons have been canceled completely or postponed to the spring, his words show that he does not take the opportunity to compete lightly.

"It’s good to get back on the field and playing football again," Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday evening. "I know for a lot of guys, it's all they wanted and especially for me, it’s all I wanted to do. Especially going from the time where we don't even know if you're going to get season to getting nine games, we're just really, really not taking nothing for granted for sure, getting the opportunity that almost kids haven't got."

According to Hinzman, he and his Hammond (WI) St. Croix Central teammates have added a piece of equipment to their gear when playing: a mask.

"Most of the guys, we just zip tie it kind of right to your face mask," Hinzman said. "You gotta change your breathing techniques and everything.”