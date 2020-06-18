2022 guard JaVaughn Hannah talks recruitment, recent call with Greg Gard
Monday marked the first day college coaches could directly reach out to prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.
With that, Wisconsin’s coaching staff wasted no time in contacting multiple rising juniors, a list that included JaVaughn Hannah. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, Hahnnah attended UW's advanced camp last summer.
BadgerBlitz.com recently spoke with the 6-foot-4, 175-pound shooting guard about which schools are showing interest, his recent call with Greg Gard and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news