Monday marked the first day college coaches could directly reach out to prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

With that, Wisconsin’s coaching staff wasted no time in contacting multiple rising juniors, a list that included JaVaughn Hannah. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, Hahnnah attended UW's advanced camp last summer.

BadgerBlitz.com recently spoke with the 6-foot-4, 175-pound shooting guard about which schools are showing interest, his recent call with Greg Gard and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his recruitment.