 JaVaughn Hannah recently spoke with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 15:39:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 guard JaVaughn Hannah talks recruitment, recent call with Greg Gard

Grant Matheny
BadgerBlitz.com Basketball Writer

Monday marked the first day college coaches could directly reach out to prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

With that, Wisconsin’s coaching staff wasted no time in contacting multiple rising juniors, a list that included JaVaughn Hannah. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, Hahnnah attended UW's advanced camp last summer.

BadgerBlitz.com recently spoke with the 6-foot-4, 175-pound shooting guard about which schools are showing interest, his recent call with Greg Gard and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his recruitment.

2022 shooting guard JaVaughn Hannah recently spoke with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
2022 shooting guard JaVaughn Hannah recently spoke with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}