At 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, Kenneth Grant has the size to plug up the middle on the defensive line.

But when college coaches pop on his junior tape, the Merrillville (IN) High School standout also moves better than expected.

"Schools are definitely surprised when they see my speed and agility at this size," Grant told BadgerBlitz.com. "That seems to stand out to them. Some things that I can work on, schools want me to improve my lateral movement, and I've been getting better at that this offseason."