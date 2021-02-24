2022 DT Jaylen Banks set to take virtual visit with Wisconsin
Jaylen Banks, a junior from Lutheran North High School in Missouri, has yet to take a virtual visit during the course of his recruitment.
That will change Wednesday when Wisconsin, led by position coach Ross Kolodziej, hosts the 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news