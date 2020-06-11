2022 DL Caden Curry picks up another Big Ten offer
Indiana native Caden Curry attended the Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium last season to watch Wisconsin square off against Ohio State.
Roughly five months later, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman from Center Grove High School has offers from both programs after the Badgers extended a scholarship earlier this week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news