Popeye Williams continues his recruiting process through the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the Midwest's more intriguing prospects. Despite the offers and interest from colleges having felt slow in the beginning of his journey, that has picked up since the end of the summer months, according to the three-star prospect.

Now, Williams, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, holds 16 offers, a list that include notable programs such as Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.

“I'm hearing from all of them pretty good," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday, when asked which programs he currently hears the most from. "None of them are outshining the other. They're all kind of just hitting me up equally."

Williams said that the schools are "still busy" with their respective classes for the 2021 cycle "and their guys that they have on campus now, but they're all doing what they can for me in terms of staying in contact with me.”