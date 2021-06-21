2022 CB A’Khoury Lyde Commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin's 2022 class continues to grow by the day, and that includes its first projected defensive back for Jim Leonhard's secondary.
Cornerback A'Khoury Lyde announced on Monday evening that he has committed to the Badgers.
Rivals.com ranks Lyde, a high three-star recruit from Wayne, N.J. (DePaul Catholic), as the No. 56 cornerback in the 2022 class. He holds 20 offers that included opportunities to play college football for Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia and West Virginia.
As his graphic on Instagram showed recently, however, Lyde noted three schools at the bottom of it -- Wisconsin, Duke and Pitt. He took an official visit to UW on the weekend of June 4.
"I would give my visit a 10," Lyde previously told BadgerBlitz.com on June 8. "I had a great visit and I really enjoyed myself. The food was good and my family loved it, too. I feel that I could fit in that program. I can see myself playing there."
Lyde is the fifth-known oral commit for Wisconsin's 2022 class. He joins quarterback Myles Burkett, offensive lineman Barrett Nelson, tight end J.T. Seagreaves and athlete Cade Yacamelli. Seagraves, Yacamelli and Lyde all announced their decisions on Monday.
The 6-foot, 170-pound prep cornerback is the second out-of-state commit of this current recruiting cycle for the Badgers, as well as the first prospect to be projected to join assistant coach Hank Poteat's room.
"Coach Poteat and I had that relationship when he was at Toledo and it just keeps getting stronger and stronger," Lyde said on June 8. "We had a position meeting with him and we talked about Wisconsin's pass schemes and how they defend and what they like to run. They showed me how I fit into their program and why they want me to be part of this class."