2021 WR/TE Landon Morris passes the eye-test at Wisconsin
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Landon Morris is an intriguing option at wide receiver or tight end in the 2021 class.
Saturday, Wisconsin got a chance to see the junior from Nazareth Academy in Illinois up close during his first unofficial visit to UW.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news